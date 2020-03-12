Mo. House representatives propose COVID-19 response

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, House Minority Floor Leader, Crystal Quade, outlined proposals as the state formulates a plan to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and assist Missourians who are affected by the pandemic.
“In a rapidly evolving situation, state government must act swiftly and decisively but with the flexibility to adapt to ever-shifting facts,” said Quade, D-Springfield. “First and foremost, we must take every possible step to protect the well-being of all Missourians. That goes beyond addressing the immediate public health concerns and includes ensuring everyone retains access to food, shelter and basic utilities, even if they are unable to work due to economic disruptions.
“As we move forward in the coming weeks, it is vital that we look out for one another, particularly the most vulnerable among us. Life may be a bit different for a while, but we will get through this and be stronger for it.”
Quade discussed requesting that the governor call a state of emergency under Article IV, Section 27a, so that the General Assembly can access the Budget Reserve Fund for the emergency financial resources necessary to respond to this public health crisis.
Other proposals include:
- Providing state funding to reimburse medical providers for treatment provided to non-insured individuals over the next month.
- Providing additional funding to county health departments.
- Authorizing mandatory paid sick leave for companies with 50 or more employees, with a six-month sunset provision.
- Providing additional funding for non-profit organizations that provide food to children in the event schools are closed.
- Furloughing non-violent prisoners from the Missouri Department of Corrections to mitigate the impact of the virus’ spread in tightly confined prisons.
- Implementing an emergency rule authorizing the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance to require insurance providers to cover COVID-19 testing.
- Providing economic protections to hourly state employees whose work schedules might be reduced due to the closure of state facilities.
- Implementing an emergency rule authorizing the Department of Health and Senior Services to erect temporary hospitals and quarantine facilities as necessary to respond to changing conditions.
- Providing additional funding for mobile testing units.
- Directing the Missouri Department of Social Services to refrain from implementing new SNAP rules that are set to take effect April 1 and make it more difficult for many families to afford food.
- Implementing an emergency order suspending utility services from being shut off.
- Implementing an emergency order suspending home evictions.
- Canceling plans to impose Medicaid rate cuts for hospitals and other health care providers.
The state also could use $174 million in unencumbered funds reimbursed to the state by the federal government for previously provided services, in addition to accessing money from the state Budget Reserve Fund.
