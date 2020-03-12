Missouri correctional centers suspends visitors due to COVID-19

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Corrections is suspending a visitors at Missouri correctional centers.
Visiting will be suspended visiting for the next 30 days, because correctional centers are confined spaces where people have close contact.
No cases have been diagnosed in Missouri correctional centers. The department is adopting practices recommended by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in order to help stop the spread of communicable illnesses.
“While we recognize that visiting is an essential part of rehabilitation, the department must protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons,” stated the department in a bulletin.
Attorney visits will be permitted and will be scheduled through the deputy warden or warden’s office at each facility.
