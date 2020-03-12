NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule.
It joins other pro leagues in being proactive in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The NHL announced Thursday that it was suspending play effective immediately.
They join the NBA, MLS and major college events in stopping play to help stop the spread of the respiratory virus. NASCAR also announced it will hold its races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance.
