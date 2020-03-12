Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cancellations are mounting at universities and the Missouri Capitol because of concerns about the new coronavirus. The Missouri Senate majority leader said on Twitter late Wednesday that the chamber was cancelling its session for next week. Several universities also have suspended in-person classes. The state launched a telephone hotline staffed by medical professionals for people seeking guidance on the new coronavirus. The state health department said people can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day. The federal government, meanwhile, announced that Missouri will be getting nearly $10 million for its response to the disease.