Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Protesters are seeking to pressure the Kansas Senate into take a vote on a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid. Several dozen of them chanted, lay down on the floor and blocked the Senate's main entrance Tuesday. About 50 people protested at the Statehouse for almost three hours. Capitol police removed 23 protesters from in front of the Senate chamber in an attempt to clear the area. The Kansas Highway Patrol said their cases will be forwarded to the local district attorney for potential prosecution on criminal trespassing or disturbing the peace charges. Abortion opponents are blocking the expansion plan until an anti-abortion measure passes.