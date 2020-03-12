Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS SUPREME COURT-NEW JUSTICE
Ex-staffer appointed as Kansas Supreme Court's new justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has named an attorney who said he's similar in temperament to former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss to replace Nuss as a Kansas Supreme Court justice. Lawrence attorney K.J. Wall also formerly worked for the state's highest court overseeing special projects and research for justices in death penalty cases. The 49-year-old Wall was most recently a partner in law firm that represents rural Kansas hospitals and previously worked as an attorney for a Minnesota-based insurance company. He will join a seven-member court that has faced criticism from conservative Republican legislators over abortion, school funding and death penalty rulings.
EXPANDING MEDICAID-KANSAS-ABORTION
Medicaid expansion supporters block Kansas Senate entrance
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Protesters are seeking to pressure the Kansas Senate into take a vote on a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid. Several dozen of them chanted, lay down on the floor and blocked the Senate's main entrance Tuesday. About 50 people protested at the Statehouse for almost three hours. Capitol police removed 23 protesters from in front of the Senate chamber in an attempt to clear the area. The Kansas Highway Patrol said their cases will be forwarded to the local district attorney for potential prosecution on criminal trespassing or disturbing the peace charges. Abortion opponents are blocking the expansion plan until an anti-abortion measure passes.
CHILD DIES-CHARGES DROPPED
After mistrials, charges dropped in Manhattan infant's death
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After two mistrials, charges were dropped against a Manhattan man who was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's infant son in 2018. Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson filed the motion on Friday to dismiss first-degree murder and child abuse charges against 25-year-old D'Khari Lyons. However, prosecutors could refile the charges. Lyons was accused of killing 2-month-old Michael Calvert Jr. in November 2018. Two mistrials had been declared earlier in the case. Prosecutors alleged the boy was hurt after his mother left him in Lyons' care. Lyons attorneys argued he didn't know what happened to the child.
GOLF CART FATALITY
84-year-old Kansas man dies when golf cart rolls on him
GYPSUM, Kan. (AP) — Saline County authorities say an 84-year-old man died when his golf car rolled on top of him south of Gypsum. The Salina Post reports Frederick Meyer was using the golf cart to get his mail Monday when it went into a ditch in southeast Saline County. Sheriff's Lt. Jeremiah Hayes said Meyer was thrown from the cart, which rolled on top of him. He died at the scene. Hayes said a passer-by noticed the golf cart in the ditch and contacted Meyer's family, who found him.
COMPENSATING ATHLETES-KANSAS
Kansas measure would allow college athletes to cash in
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are taking steps to allow college athletes to hire agents and sign endorsement deals. Many fear that if they don't act, then out-of-state rivals will leave the state's most storied university athletics programs in the dust by attracting the best recruits. A bill that would bar state universities from preventing their athletes from earning outside compensation easily cleared the state Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday. Athletics officials at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University back the measure and it appears to have bipartisan support, as Kansas' top-ranked men's basketball team prepares for March Madness.
POLICE CHASE-KANSAS CITY
Bank robbery suspects arrested after 110 mph chase in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two bank robbery suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase through parts of the Kansas City area that reached up to 110 mph. The Kansas City Star reports that the suspects robbed the First Federal Bank in Independence, Missouri, Wednesday morning and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police spotted the suspects' black SUV and a chase began along Interstate 435 through Kansas City, Missouri, and into Kansas, where at one point the SUV reportedly reached speeds of about 110 mph. The suspects abandoned the SUV and ran into a neighborhood before Overland Park, Kansas, officers arrested them.
MAN DEAD-RECYCLING MATERIAL
Topeka man found dead among recycling materials
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead among recycling materials at a landfill. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the body of 62-year-old Paul A. Vigil of Topeka was discovered by employees Monday morning inside a building at Rolling Meadows Landfill. Police did not disclose the cause of death. A police spokeswoman said the death did not occur at the landfill, but did not elaborate. The landfill is outside of Topeka city limits.
MAN KILLED-WICHITA
Wichita police investigate shooting death near apartments
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita are investigating the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was a man in his 20s. His name has not been released. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body after a woman reported hearing a single gunshot and looking out her window to see a man on the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died. No arrests have been made.