KHSAA suspends girls’, boys’ basketball tournament indefinitely

KENTUCKY - (KFVS) - The KHSAA girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments have been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns in Kentucky.
The announcement was made on Thursday, March 12.
KHSAA said they will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until they have received approval from Governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education.
Details on how to receive a refund for tickets to the upcoming events will be released soon. Those details can be found here.
