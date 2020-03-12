Kentucky convicted child sex offender sentenced to life

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Jeffrey Desmond Carter, age 41, has been sentenced to life in federal prison.
Carter was convicted by a jury on 25 counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of sex trafficking children in Sept. of 2019.
“The most basic job of government is to keep people safe, especially the most vulnerable, our kids,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “This outcome, removal of a child predator from our Commonwealth for life, is an example of, federal, state, and local law enforcement coming together to do just that. I could not be prouder of the federal prosecutor and investigators involved in this case. They represent the very finest in Kentucky law men/women.”
According to evidence, on Feb. 5, 2015, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department was notified that a 15 year-old female had sent sexually explicit photos and videos of herself to Carter, through a Facebook messenger account under the name of Adam Bryan.
At the same time, another report was being made to the Murray Police Department that a 14-year old girl had sent nude images to Carter. .
A number of items were seized from his home including electronic devices.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Carter admitted to using the “Adam Bryan” Facebook account to contact girls under the age of 18. Then he requested nude images and videos from them.
Carter also admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a number of minor females and to recording those encounters.
He stated that he would pay money or provide gifts to the minor females in exchange for participating in the sex acts or for sending nude images or videos.
In a written confession, Carter specifically named six of the victims listed in the indictment, and provides a description of a seventh.
The Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory, an FBI special agent and other authorities were able to identify at least 12 victims, including those already known to law enforcement.
