3 juveniles arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Carbondale, Illinois.
Police were called at approximately 10:07 p.m. to the 200 block of E. Larch St. in reference to a report of shots fired on Wednesday, March 11.
When officers arrived to the area they heard more gunfire coming form the 1000 block of N. Robert A. Stalls.
During their investigation, the officers learned some individuals were shooting from the inside of a moving vehicle.
Some of the shots damaged property, but there were no reports of any injuries.
The vehicle the suspects were traveling in was quickly located and stopped on the 800 block of N. Marion St.
Officers said several people got out of the vehicle and took off running.
Three suspects were located and arrested.
A search is underway for the location and identities of two more possible suspects.
Police said the three arrested are male juveniles are from Carbondale and all three have been booked into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Illinois.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
