John A. College releases statement on coronavirus

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - President Dr. Ron House with John A. Logan College released a statement on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
House said they will keep students and the public informed on future decisions as concerns increase about COVID-19.
No cases of the virus have been found in southern Illinois and House said there are none at the college at this time.
House said college officials are tracking information on the virus by the hour.
They recommend student take precautionary measures associated with preventing the spread of any type of viral infection.
Please access the CDC website to learn details pertaining to the precautionary measures at www.cdc.gov.
