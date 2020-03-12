Ill. facing shortage of coronaviurs testing kits supplies

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Health officials in Illinois have indicated the state may not have enough supplies for their coronavirus testing kits.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are pressing the CDC director for information on the potential shortage of enzymes needed for the kits.
They say they have not received word from the CDC about when the next shipment of kits will arrive.
“To address the urgent public health concern, we urge you, working with other federal agencies, industry stakeholders, and state and local partners, to take expeditious action to address this supply chain issue and improve communication to our state health officials, who are on the front lines of containing this COVID-19 outbreak. It is imperative that there be no gap in our pubic health departments’ ability to test and diagnose COVID-19,” the Senators wrote in a letter to the CDC director.
