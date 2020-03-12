IHSA limits attendance at state championship basketball games due to coronavirus

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) will limit attendance at the remaining games in the 2020 IHSA Boys Basketball State Series and other events.
Association officials said this is to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Games impacted by the change are the 2020 IHSA Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball State Finals on March 13-14 and remaining contests at the Class 3A and Class 4A Sectional, Super-Sectional and State Finals levels.
Heartland students from Goreville will be impacted. The Blackcats left for Peoria, Ill. to play in the state championship on Thursday, March 12 for their game on March 13.
Below is a list of all remaining IHSA State Series winter events:
REMAINING IHSA WINTER STATE SERIES SCHEDULE
- Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball State Finals on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14 at the Peoria Civic Center.
- Class 3A Sectional Semifinal on March 12.
- Class 3A & Class 4A Sectional Finals on March 13 and 14.
- Scholastic Bowl Sectionals on March 14.
- Class 3A & Class 4A Super-Sectionals on March 17.
- Scholastic Bowl State Finals on March 20.
- Class 3A & Class 4A State Finals on March 20 and 21.
- Debate State Finals on March 20 and 21.
- Drama/Group Interpretation Sectionals on March 20 and 21.
- Drama/Group Interpretation State Finals on March 27 and 28.
The following ancillary events at the Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball State Finals have also been impacted:
- Thursday’s team shootarounds at Carver Arena will not be open to the public.
- The Class 1A and 2A Finals of the Country Financial Three
- Point Showdown have been postponed.
- The March Madness Experience in the adjacent Peoria Civic Center exhibit halls will not open this weekend.
- Saturday’s Unified State Basketball Tournament held in conjunction with Special Olympics Illinois has been canceled.
- The state basketball welcome dinners have been canceled.
- Access the Experience will not be held on March 17.
- The Wheelchair Basketball State Tournament on March 20 and 21 has been canceled.
- The Learning From the Legends Clinic on March 21 has been canceled.
- The Student Section Showdown winner announcement has been postponed.
- All-State Team and IESA champion recognition will not occur.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.