Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game as No. 10 seed Kansas State beat seventh-seeded TCU 53-49 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. RJ Nembhard scored 19 points and Desmond Bane added 16 for TCU. Kansas State scored the final eight points of the game. The Horned Frogs got their first lead with five minutes lef, then stretched it to 49-45 on a Kevin Samuel's free throw and jumper, but didn’t score in the final three minutes of the game.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the school's 89-64 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament because of a cold. Hoiberg was in visible discomfort on the Cornhuskers' bench. Doc Sadler took over after Hoiberg left the floor near the end of the loss. Nebraska did not make any players or coaches available to the media after the game. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds. Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with 13 points.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals, Jake Allen made 36 saves and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday night. This was the game that was rescheduled after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode 12:10 into the first period on Feb. 11. It started with the score tied 1-1, as it was at the time of the postponement. Zach Sanford scored the go-ahead goal for St. Louis with 2:47 remaining in the second period. Adam Henrique finished with a goal and an assist for Anaheim while Jani Hakanpaa had his first NHL goal. Anthony Stolarz, who was making his first NHL start of the season, stopped 33 shots.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele went coast-to-coast for the go-ahead layup with 3.8 seconds left, lifting the eighth-seeded Cowboys to a 72-71 victory over No. 9 seed Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. Likekele finished with 21 points for the Cowboys, who advanced to play No. 1 Kansas in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Cameron McGriff added 17 points and Yor Anei finished with 12 for Oklahoma State while Prentiss Nixon led Iowa State with 25 points. Michael Jacobson had 13 and Tre Jackson had 10 for the Cyclones.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow. Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says the 32-year-old Goldschmidt has had off and on discomfort, Goldschmidt is a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. He is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats. Goldschmidt hit .260 with 34 homers and 97 RBIs last year.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton hopes to have Marcus Zegarowski available for the NCAA Tournament next week after he had knee surgery Wednesday. Zegarowski injured the meniscus in his right knee late in the seventh-ranked Bluejays' game against Seton Hall on Saturday. Creighton's next game is Thursday against St. John's or Georgetown in the Big East Tournament in New York. Zegarowski has started 30 of 31 games and is second on the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game. The All-Big East second-team pick is third in the conference in 3-point shooting at 42.4%.
NEW YORK (AP) — Myles Powell skipped a chance to play in the NBA to become the first member of his family to earn a college degree. He was selected the Big East Conference player of the year Wednesday after leading Seton Hall to a three-way share of the league's regular-season title. Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been chosen the league's freshman of the year. Greg McDermott of Creighton was voted coach of the year. The winners were selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches and announced before the start of the league tournament in New York City.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Midfielder Benny Feilhaber retired from soccer after a career that included playing for the United States at the 2010 World Cup and nine years in Major League Soccer. The 35-year-old scored two goals in 44 international appearances from 2007-17, including a tiebreaking goal on a 22-yard volley that lifted the U.S. over Mexico in the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. He made three appearances as a substitute at the World Cup in South Africa and also played for the U.S. at 2008 Olympics. Feilhaber played for Hamburg and Derby, then spent nine seasons in MLS.