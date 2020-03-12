Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals, Jake Allen made 36 saves and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday night. This was the game that was rescheduled after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode 12:10 into the first period on Feb. 11. It started with the score tied 1-1, as it was at the time of the postponement. Zach Sanford scored the go-ahead goal for St. Louis with 2:47 remaining in the second period. Adam Henrique finished with a goal and an assist for Anaheim while Jani Hakanpaa had his first NHL goal. Anthony Stolarz, who was making his first NHL start of the season, stopped 33 shots.