Heartland churches work to protect members from illnesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some churches in the Heartland haven’t cancelled services yet, but are working to keep members healthy.
Bethal Assembly of God, Pastor Phillip Roop, said there is hand sanitizer at almost every table in the building.
Rood said the haven’t cancelled any services, but he is reminding his members to use good hygiene.
He said even the little things like suggestion non-contact recognition during the sign of peace will help avoid spreading an illness.
Roop said his staff is always working to keep the members safe.
“Just trying to make sure that we have an atmosphere that’s clean. We also try to have an atmosphere that’s safe. So it’s clean and have good hygiene and trying to prevent the passing of any sickness or illness whatsoever whether it’s, hopefully, certainly not the coronavirus or even regular flu," he said.
Roop said he is encouraging members that feel sick to stay home and take advantage of the services that stream on the internet.
Some churches even urge their members to give them a call for a prayer if they can’t make it to the service.
