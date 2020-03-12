Gov. Pritzker signs executive order for adult-use cannabis mail-in applications

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor Pritzker has signed an executive order on March 12, that allows for applications for adult-use cannabis to be mailed in, and extends the deadline to submit the applications. After 5 p.m. March 12, they will not be accepting in-person applications.
The new deadline for submission of craft growers licenses, Infusers licenses, and transporter licenses is now March 30, instead of the original March 16.
The applications much be post-marked on or before March 30, 2020 via certified US Mail.
