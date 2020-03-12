LIVE: Gov. Parson holds news conference on 2nd presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference on a second “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19 in Missouri.
According to the Missouri Health and Senior Services, the second case is in Greene County, Mo.
They say they have now tested 73 patients for COVID-19 in Missouri:
- 1 presumptive case positive
- 1 confirmed positive
- 71 negative
Also speaking during the news conference will be the City of Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard and medical professionals.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.