Goreville, Ill. fans missing out on IHSA State Championship opportunity

GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Goreville fans are missing out on an opportunity to cheer on their basketball team in the IHSA State Championship.
Principal Jeri Miller said students are heart broken.
This comes because COVID-19 has made sporting events to go without fans.
More than 800 tickets were purchased by Blackcat fans to the state tournament, but they will not be allowed to make the trip to Peoria, Illinois.
Superfan Denny Parrish says
“Naturally we are concerned of the safety of the kids, for most," said superfan Denny Parrish. "It is such a blow to the community. This is a tight knit family; we aren’t just one team we are all a team.”
Many fans are hoping that TV stations will carry the game.
Parrish went on to say he will be watching the game on TV.
Goreville High School, according to principal Jerri Miller, will be holding a watch party for the students at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium.
The Blackcats take on Roanoke-Benson in the 1A semi-final starting at 1 p.m. The game is taking place at Carver Arena.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.