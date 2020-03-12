First eWIC cards issued in Missouri, expected to go statewide this year

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Pilot #1 launched in the statewide rollout of eWIC on March 2.
The electronic benefits transfer card was launched by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
The card is expected to provide a more convenient way for WIC participants to shop for WIC foods, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
It is also expected to decrease time at the checkout, provide flexibility to purchase WIC-approved food and provide all household benefits on one card.
eWIC was first released in Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Miller, Moniteau and Osage in central Missouri.
DHSS officials said this is the first step in statewide implementation for all WIC clinics and authorized WIC retailers.
This pilot phase will last until June and expand on March 30 to the second phase.
The counties included in the second phase are Benton, Camden, Chariton, Dallas, Casconade, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph and Saline.
DHSS officials said the statewide rollout will happen in June and July. Full implementation is expected by August 1.
WIC served 118 local agencies throughout Missouri and serves more than 100,000 eligible women, infants and children under age five.
