First Alert Action Day this evening for severe weather, including tornadoes.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A first Alert Action Day is still out for the remainder of this evening. A tornado watch is in effect through 11PM for much of the Heartland. We are watching a round of strong to severe storms move out of Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky at this time. More strong to severe storms will likely develop to our west and spread across the area this evening. Large hail, gusty winds, and tornadoes will be possible with any storm that develops. Lows behind the front will drop down into the 40s.