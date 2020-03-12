Crews respond to silo fire at Havco Wood Products in Scott City, Mo.

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Several agencies responded to a fire at Havco Wood Products in Scott City, Missouri on Thursday, March 12.
According to the Cape Girardeau Assistant Fire Chief they are battling a fire inside one of the silos.
He says the fog is not causing issues fighting the fire at this time.
A Havco employee said a motor at the top of a silo caught fire. This caused sawdust in the silo burn as well.
As of 7:30 a.m. firefighters are attacking the fire from up above using multiple ladders.
Fire officials said no one was injured.
Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Scott City and North Scott County fire officials are on the scene.
