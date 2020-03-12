Carbondale city council votes to sell property for new dispensary

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale city council voted unanimously to sell property on East Main Street to a company planning on building a dispensary.
Back in October 2014, the city council approved the purchase of the property. A hotel located there had been vacant since 2007 and was in disrepair. In July 2016, they approved a contract to demolish the building.
In February 2020, SuiteGreens, LLC submitted a proposal on behalf of C6 Farms, LLC to buy the land for $450,000 in anticipation of a grower license being issued in Illinois.
