Building destroyed by storms in Franklin County, Ill.
The Franklin County EMA reported a building was destroyed by storms on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Franklin Co. EMA)
By Amber Ruch | March 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 5:09 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A building was destroyed after storms moved through on Thursday afternoon, March 12.

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Thursday due to severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, the building in Benton was destroyed. There was also a lot of hail and phone outages throughout the area.

They say one home in Christopher caught fire after reportedly being struck by lightning.

