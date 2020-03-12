Bipartisan bill introduced to protect access to school meals during closures

“In the wake of rising school closures across the country aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus, this bill is a critical step toward ensuring that our students maintain access to the school meals they rely on for their health and well-being. I am proud to help lead this bipartisan effort to ensure that our schools and food service programs have plenty of flexibility to continue providing nutritious meals to students in need,” said Congressman James Comer (R-KY), Republican Leader of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services.