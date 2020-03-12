Beshear confirms another new case of coronavirus; Kentucky now treating 11 patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced two new cases of coronavirus at a news conference Thursday, and then, three hours later, took to Twitter to announce another one at about 9 p.m.
That brings the total to 11 cases in the state -- seven in Harrison County and two each in Jefferson and Harrison counties.
Also at Thursday’s news conference, Beshear urged school districts across the state to stop in-person classes for at least two weeks beginning Monday. Many of the districts are doing that.
Jefferson County Public Schools, as well as Louisville’s Catholic schools, are taking three weeks off after Friday’s classes.
Fears over the spread of coronavirus have gripped the world, decimating markets, prompting suspensions of pro sports leagues and cancellations of NCAA basketball tournaments, and postponements of many local events around Louisville.
A total of two people are being treated in Louisville. The first was diagnosed last week; he left the hospital this week and is being treated at home.
“Let me say once again: we’re going to get through this,” he said.
Beshear also urged Kentuckians to keep a close eye on their health, asking them not to visit medical centers unless they have to.
“It’s very important that we don’t overwhelm health care providers,” he said. “We got to make sure our health care providers are able to help those who are sick. If you are well but you are nervous ... call the hotline. Don’t go to the health care facility.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.