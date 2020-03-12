Banterra Bank takes action to avoid coronavirus

(KFVS) -Banterra Bank has taken immediate action to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
In a press release, the company stated they have taken preventative measures at the branches and administrative offices.
Bantera said all offices will be stocked with hand santizer, disposable gloves, sanitizing wipes, and extra tissues.
The company also outlined preventive measures customers could take such as:
- digital banking
- ATMS & ITMS
- Telephone Banking
“The health and well-being of our customers, team members and communities is always top priority at Banterra,” said Jeff May, President of Banterra Bank. “It was important for us to take immediate action in prevention and awareness and to let customers know that we will continue to keep them informed as the situation progresses.”
The company says they will continue to monitor updates on the situation.
