What you need to know March 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, March 11.
The rain will stick around this morning.
Early in the day, another disturbance will bring a chance of showers to mainly the southern half of the Heartland.
We’ll dry out by the afternoon hours.
Highs tomorrow will reach into the 60s.
We are still expecting a few storms to enter the area on Thursday.
With surface temperatures reaching the 60s to 70s, there could be a strong to severe storm across the area.
- A hair stylist in Perryville is wanting to ease concerns for her current and future clients.
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Tuesday that the state has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus.
- Murray State University created a voluntary travel form for students and staff who travel for spring break.
- About 20-25 percent of registered voters cast a ballot on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County.
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a 13-year-old girl from Doniphan.
A whale is back in open water after dodging two close calls on the coast of Chile.
