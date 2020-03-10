Voter turnout low in Cape Girardeau County for Mo. primary

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland election officials paid close attention to Tuesday’s contest to get an idea of what it could mean for other elections later in 2020.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said she expected to see more voters out, but that was not the case.
She said about 20-25 percent of registered voters cast a ballot on Tuesday, compared to the 40 percent four years ago.
Summer said there are many reasons for the drop in turnout, including illnesses or the fear of getting sick.
She said some people might not have even been aware there was an election on Tuesday.
Despite the low turnout, Summers said she felt even more ready for the elections coming up.
“So, I think it’s going to be one of the biggest turnouts we’ve seen in November and just so preparing for that and seeing how those dynamics worked today will help us prepare for November,” she said.
She went on to say all hands will be on deck come November. They might even need a few more hands.
She said they are always looking for more people to become an election judge.
