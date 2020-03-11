University of Missouri suspends in-person classes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri suspended in-person classes through spring break.
According to the University, faculty was instructed to put in their plans to deliver instruction remotely. Existing online classes will continue as originally scheduled.
Classes will be held remotely during the week of March 16-20. Following spring break, they plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, March 30.
The University said, effective immediately, all university-related non-essential international and domestic travel is suspended until April 12, including previously approved travel.
That included travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, an external grant or any other sources.
Requests to engage in essential travel must be approved by deans, vice chancellors or vice provosts.
All non-essential university events will be canceled until March 29. Necessary small meetings and athletic events will continue until further notice.
In a letter to the campus, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said they were made aware that a small group of MU faculty and students attended a conference in New Orleans this past weekend where one of the attendees who was not part of the MU group tested “presumptive positive” for COVID-19.
According to the letter, they are working to address the needs of the students and faculty who attended the conference. None of them are showing symptoms, their risk of contracting COVID-19 is considered low.
Those individuals are staying home and following guidance from public health and medical professionals.
MU stressed that there are no known cases of COVID-19 on the campus. The University remains open, and faculty and staff are expected to report to work.
They said the University will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. They remain in touch with the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and health experts at MU Health Care.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.