Southeast Mo. State restricts university-affiliated travel

Southeast Mo. State restricts university-affiliated travel
Southeast Missouri State University is now restricting all non-essential university-affiliated travel.
By Amber Ruch | March 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 6:19 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is now restricting all non-essential university-affiliated travel.

The restriction is for university-supported domestic (continental and intercontinental United States) and international travel. It is until further notice.

This includes any non-essential travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, foundation, an external grant/contract, student government or student fees.

You can submit a request for essential travel to the appropriate division: provost, vice president, assistant to the president/dean of students or athletic director.

According to the University, essential travel is defined as travel directly impacting the continuance of University business operations.

As a result of the canceled travel, the Accounts Payable Department issued guidance for employees on reconciling canceled travel transactions.

For more information, you can contact the Chrome River team at chromeriver@semo.edu.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.