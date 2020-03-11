Southeast Mo. State restricts university-affiliated travel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is now restricting all non-essential university-affiliated travel.
The restriction is for university-supported domestic (continental and intercontinental United States) and international travel. It is until further notice.
This includes any non-essential travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, foundation, an external grant/contract, student government or student fees.
You can submit a request for essential travel to the appropriate division: provost, vice president, assistant to the president/dean of students or athletic director.
According to the University, essential travel is defined as travel directly impacting the continuance of University business operations.
As a result of the canceled travel, the Accounts Payable Department issued guidance for employees on reconciling canceled travel transactions.
For more information, you can contact the Chrome River team at chromeriver@semo.edu.
