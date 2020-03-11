Retired Catholic priest in southeast Mo. indicted by grand jury

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A retired Catholic priest was indicted by a grand jury in Stoddard County.
Frederick Lutz, 76, was indicted on Tuesday, March 3 on two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of deviate sexual assault.
According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, a change of venue was also granted. The case will move to Cape Girardeau County.
Lutz’ arraignment was rescheduled from Thursday, March 12 to Monday, March 23.
Lutz served as a priest in several southeast Missouri communities from the early ’70s to late 2000s. He retired in 2011.
If anyone has any information on additional victims, they are asked to call Tim McCoy at the Stoddard County Prosecutor’s Office at 573-568-4640 ext. 4.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.