Remains found identified as 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Remains found on Friday evening, March 6 were identified as a missing 15-month-old girl.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the remains are those of Evelyn Boswell.
Authorities say they received information which led them to search property belonging to a family member of the 15-month-old’s mother, in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.
During the search, investigators found the remains.
TBI issued an Amber Alert for the girl on February 19.
