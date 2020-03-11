Rainy morning today, severe weather possible Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms will push into the Heartland through the morning hours. Strong winds and isolated hail are possible, but severe weather is not expected. The rain will push southeastward through the Heartland and move out by the early afternoon hours. Most of the afternoon looks mainly cloudy with a few sprinkles or drizzle possible. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We are watching Thursday closely for the possibility of severe weather. All of the Heartland is under a level 2 out of 5 threat from severe weather. The threat for severe weather will move in through the afternoon and evening hours.