Pink Up: Piedmont colon cancer survivor encourages others to get their colonoscopy

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - March is National Colon Cancer Awareness Month, a month dedicated to highlight the importance of early detection.
A Piedmont woman believes she would have avoided cancer, if she would have acted sooner.
Kim Haley admitted she waited seven years past the recommended age before she got her first colonoscopy. She felt fine so she wasn’t too worried when she finally made that appointment.
“I went in on October 2017 with no problems at all and was diagnosed with stage 3-B colon cancer,” said Kim. “It hadn’t spread to any other organs but was in some lymph nodes.”
Kim Haley said she went into fight mode. She had surgery and chemotherapy, but beyond that treatment, she said two other things saved her life. First, her family, like her kids, five grandchildren and her husband Mike and second, exercise.
“Exercise reduces the chances of developing colon cancer but it also reduces the chances of it coming back,” explained Kim. “When I was reading the studies, I saw that what I was doing prior to cancer wasn’t enough, so I beefed it up a little bit and started using the exercise bike along with the treadmill and I think it helped me get through it.”
Kim faced an uphill battle. Today, she is proud to be cancer-free and plans to keep it that way.
“I do at least 10 thousand steps a day,” said Kim.
Kim is now diligent about tracking her health and helping others improve theirs.
“I encourage people to do it, to do it early,” said Kim.
