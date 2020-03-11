Perry Co. Recycling Center recovering one year after recycling service ends

PERRYVILLLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry Co. Recycling Center is on the path of growth and financial stability.
Nearly one year ago the Perry County Solid Waste Committee suspended curbside recycling services for the residents of Perryville, Mo.
This was due to rising operational cost and the decrease in value of recyclable material globally.
Waste Management Supervisor Sheila Jett said even though curbside service is still suspended, the recycling center has seen an increase in the amount of of usable, uncontaminated recycling.
The new recycling center’s drive-thru recycling building is up and running.
The drive-through facility is a lot like the unmanned bit that was available at the Recycling Center.
Vehicles drive under roof, where one exterior wall of the building has openings labeled with a type of recyclable, such as aluminum or No. 2 plastic.
Customers then place their recyclables in the appropriate bins.
“The idea behind the building is to cut labor cost, and increase the cleanliness of the products we can sell,” said Jett. “The more the community knows about what we take and what we expect at this facility will only help it run more smoothly and cost efficiently.”
The recycling center stresses that they are a collection facility, not a sorting facility, so customers will need to sort their recyclables before drop off to eliminate contamination.
There are a strict set of guidelines the public must follow when dropping off materials at the center.
Make sure to remove lids, caps and spouts from plastic containers.
Also thoroughly clean bottles and other containers.
The center does not have the labor force or funding necessary to do more than gather the recyclable materials until they can be resold.
The center saved money by developing a better way to recycle glass and expanded the list of accepted recyclables.
The center now accepts batteries, select electronics, appliances and scrap metal at no charge.
For a list of of items accepted at the Perry County Recycling Center, visit the website.
