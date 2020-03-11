People clear out hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes stock because of coronavirus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve looked for hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes at the store, you probably have seen empty or almost empty shelves.
According to the manager of Food Giant in Cape Girardeau, customers almost cleared his stock because of COVID-19, and it’s even difficult to order more from warehouses right now.
One customer said her mom’s one of those people buying extra hand sanitizer, and she’s being more cautious than usual too.
“Where I work, I have to keep my hands clean, I have to wash them. I have to sanitize a lot, and just for everybody’s protection where I work. I work at a nursing home, so we just want to kinda keep everybody safe," said Stephanie Clifton.
“Customers are coming in using the wipes to wipe off the grocery cart handles and so forth. And they are asking about if we have sanitizer and hand wipes, and we do have a few on hand, but they are limited," said Edward Spalding, Food Giant Manager.
Spalding said he expects an emergency order of hand sanitizer and wipes to arrive hopefully on March 12th. He also said he’s never seen anything fly off the shelves like this in the past.
