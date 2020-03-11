Patients can be screened for COVID-19 through video visits with MU Health Care

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - MU Health Care is offering video visits for patients who want to be seen virtually or screened for COVID-19.
A spokesperson with MU Health said video visits are offered for $10.
Patients will be able to interact with providers from their own home where they will not expose others to their illness.
“Patients can expect their virtual care provider to follow the same CDC guidelines for screening COVID-19 that we follow in the emergency department,” said Matthew Robinson, MD, chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and medical director at the University Hospital Emergency Medicine Department. “Providers will ask about travel history and exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. If further evaluation is recommended, patients will be directed to their local emergency room for testing and follow-up care.”
MU Health said people with a fever, cough or difficulty breathing that have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is active, or if they think they may have been exposed to the virus, should call their primary care provider or get the MU Health Care Video Visits app.
Anyone having shortness of breath or who have been instructed to go to an emergency room or clinic for further testing should call ahead before arriving.
MU Health said calling ahead will allow staff to be prepared for their arrival and can limit the individual’s contact with others and take steps to isolate them.
For more information on video visits, go to muhealth.org/videovisits. MU Health Care has more information about COVID-19 at muhealth.org/coronavirus.
