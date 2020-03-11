2 Morley, Mo. men arrested in connection to theft, burglary investigation

MORLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Morley, Missouri men were arrested in an ongoing theft and burglary investigation.
According to city police, Ronnie Sauceda, 54 and Jeffrey Sisco, 42, are facing burglary and stealing charges.
Sauceda was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and procession of 35 grams or less of marijuana. His bond was set at $35,000.
Sisco’s bond was placed at $25,000.
Police said they investigated thefts and other burglaries in Scott County for several months.
On Friday, Feb. 21 during an investigation, police arrested Sauceda and Sisco. One of the men was a person of interest from ongoing investigations.
They were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.