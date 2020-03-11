MoDOT to hold community briefing on 2 Wayne County bridge projects

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a community meeting on two upcoming bridge projects.
It will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at the Greenville High School Library on Walnut Street in Greenville, Mo.
MoDOT plans to replace the Route A bridge over Small Creek near Greenville and the Route 34 bridge over Black River near Leeper.
"Visitors can stop-by anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. to discuss the details of both projects with the MoDOT team,” said MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry.
Construction of the Route A bridge over Small Creek could start as early as spring 2021, with completion anticipated by fall 2021. During construction, the road will be closed around the bridge for about two months.
Construction of the Route 34 bridge over Black River could start as early as spring 2022, with completion anticipated by winter 2022. During construction, the road will be closed around the bridge for about six months.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.