Man facing multiple charges in connection to deadly Marshall Co., Ky. crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly crash.
Kevin R. West, of Benton, was charged in a warrant with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, DUI, careless driving, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance - first offense - drug unspecified, first-degree trafficking - first offense - methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance - drug unspecified.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:30 p.m. on March 8, deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 68E and Moors Camp Highway.
When they arrived, deputies learned that several people from two different vehicles were injured and being taken to area hospitals by ambulance and helicopter.
Deputies learned that one person, 59-year-old Randall D. Massey, of Calvert City, died from his injuries.
They say Massey was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Kevin West.
According to the sheriff’s office, they suspected West of being under the influence at the time of the crash.
On Tuesday, March 10, deputies learned a second person, Youlane S. Cathey, 82, of Benton, Ky., died at a hospital from her injuries. She was one of four people in the second vehicle.
Deputies say West was not taken into custody at the time of the incident due to being treated at the hospital.
They say he has since left that facility and is wanted on an arrest warrant.
Anyone with information on West’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 270-527-1333. You can remain anonymous.
