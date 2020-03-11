Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — There's no looking back for former Sen. Claire McCaskill. The two-term senator from Missouri lost her seat in the 2018 midterm election but is now making waves as a plainspoken analyst for NBC News. McCaskill says she's surprised by how much fun she's having and how little she misses the Senate. The Democrat says one of the toughest parts of the transition was realizing she has the freedom to say what she wants to say, without worrying about an evenly-divided electorate back home. McCaskill has emerged as a colorful and blunt analyst through President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and the presidential primaries.