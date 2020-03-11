Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

EXPANDING MEDICAID-KANSAS-ABORTION
Medicaid expansion supporters block Kansas Senate entrance
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Protesters are seeking to pressure the Kansas Senate into take a vote on a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid. Several dozen of them chanted, lay down on the floor and blocked the Senate's main entrance Tuesday. About 50 people protested at the Statehouse for almost three hours. Capitol police removed 23 protesters from in front of the Senate chamber in an attempt to clear the area. The Kansas Highway Patrol said their cases will be forwarded to the local district attorney for potential prosecution on criminal trespassing or disturbing the peace charges. Abortion opponents are blocking the expansion plan until an anti-abortion measure passes.
CHILD DIES-CHARGES DROPPED
After mistrials, charges dropped in Manhattan infant's death
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After two mistrials, charges were dropped against a Manhattan man who was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's infant son in 2018. Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson filed the motion on Friday to dismiss first-degree murder and child abuse charges against 25-year-old D'Khari Lyons. However, prosecutors could refile the charges. Lyons was accused of killing 2-month-old Michael Calvert Jr. in November 2018. Two mistrials had been declared earlier in the case. Prosecutors alleged the boy was hurt after his mother left him in Lyons' care. Lyons attorneys argued he didn't know what happened to the child.
GOLF CART FATALITY
84-year-old Kansas man dies when golf cart rolls on him
GYPSUM, Kan. (AP) — Saline County authorities say an 84-year-old man died when his golf car rolled on top of him south of Gypsum. The Salina Post reports Frederick Meyer was using the golf cart to get his mail Monday when it went into a ditch in southeast Saline County. Sheriff's Lt. Jeremiah Hayes said Meyer was thrown from the cart, which rolled on top of him. He died at the scene. Hayes said a passer-by noticed the golf cart in the ditch and contacted Meyer's family, who found him.
COMPENSATING ATHLETES-KANSAS
Kansas measure would allow college athletes to cash in
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are taking steps to allow college athletes to hire agents and sign endorsement deals. Many fear that if they don't act, then out-of-state rivals will leave the state's most storied university athletics programs in the dust by attracting the best recruits. A bill that would bar state universities from preventing their athletes from earning outside compensation easily cleared the state Senate Commerce Committee on Tuesday. Athletics officials at the University of Kansas and Kansas State University back the measure and it appears to have bipartisan support, as Kansas' top-ranked men's basketball team prepares for March Madness.
FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT
Suspect in college football player's death ruled competent
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting of a football player and the wounding of New York Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine in Kansas will go on trial July 13 after being found competent to stand trial. A judge on Monday ruled Francisco Mendez competent for trial after a court-appointed psychiatrist changed his initial finding. Psychiatrist David Blakely reversed his finding that Mendez was incompetent for trial after listening to jail recordings and videos of Mendez talking about the case to others. Mendez is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 2019 death of Washburn University player Dwane Simmons and the wounding of Ballentine.
STEPMOTHER THEFT-SENTENCE
Wichita woman sentenced for stealing from ailing stepmother
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 53-year-old Wichita woman has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for stealing $54,000 from her grandmother, who was in a nursing home. Shelby Frias was found guilty in January of mistreatment of an elder person. Prosecutors say she took the money from her 72-year-old stepmother's account. The older woman was in a nursing home with dementia and died about five months after the theft was discovered. Frias was sentenced Friday and ordered to pay restitution. She testified at her trial that her stepmother wanted her to keep the money safe. But evidence showed Frias spent the money on shopping, trips and rental cars.
COUNTERFEITING CASE
Man sentenced in scheme to turn $1 bills into $100 bills
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to three years in prison for washing the ink off $1 bills in a Kansas hotel room and reprinting them to look like $100 bills. The U.S. attorney's office says 51-year-old John Sebestyen, of Mission Viejo, California, also was ordered Monday to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution. Two other co-defendants previously were sentenced in the case. They were caught after an Overland Park hotel employee reported seeing them throwing trash away in containers that weren't near their rooms. Prosecutors say the suspects were trying to dispose of evidence that they were alerting money.
KANSAS BUDGET-TOP LAWMAKERS' OFFICES
Plan would boost funding for top Kansas lawmakers' offices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The offices of Kansas legislative leaders would see an 11% increase in their funding under a proposal that has cleared committee. Almost all of the new dollars would go to top Republicans. The House Appropriations Committee added the money Monday before approving the Republican-controlled Legislature's proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. The biggest increases of nearly 58% would go to the offices with the smallest budgets. They are the Senate vice president and the House speaker pro tem. The proposal goes next to the House. Top Democrats strongly criticized the proposal and said such spending is not a priority.