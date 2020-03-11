Ky. Gov. closes prisons to visitors, asks churches to cancel services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has scheduled daily press briefings on the state’s response to coronavirus.
On Wednesday, March 11, Gov. Beshear said there are no new confirmed cases of the virus and the current number of cases remains at eight.
The confirmed cases are in Harrison, Fayette, and Jefferson Counties.
Because the virus is community spread, Beshear said there will be more confirmed coronavirus positive cases in Kentucky, but not to panic.
“We are going to be O.K.,” said Beshear. “We are going to get through this. It’s O.K. to be nervous and be prepared.”
During the briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced that all state prisons are closed to visitors.
He also asked churches to cancel services, employers to allow people to work from home when possible, for schools to have a plan to close at a moments notice and for Kentuckians to avoid large gatherings and functions.
Governor Beshear also canceled his weekend prayer breakfast, and suspended out of state travel for state employees.
He urged anyone 60 years old or older to avoid planning air travel or a cruise.
Kentucky has established a coronavirus hotline and webpage.
The COVID-19 hotline is 1-800-722-5725.
For the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.