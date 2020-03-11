Jackson students surprise Nigerian students with portraits

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackson Junior High School students created portraits of Nigerian children to be delivered to them as a gift.
The Jackson art students participated in The Memory Project, a project where students in America are given photographs of students in other countries to draw.
The Jackson R-2 School District Foundation provided $750 to fund efforts getting initial pictures of the children in Nigeria and back to the students to use to draw from.
From there, the 38 art students then selected a child's picture to draw.
After the students drew the portraits, they were displayed in their school hallway.
The school then provided copies of the portraits to the ‘The Memory Project’ organization to deliver to the children in Nigeria.
Jackson Jr. High School student Byrce Williams said it’s great to be able to help someone in need with a memento they can keep.
“It’s definitely hard not to have anything of your own,” Williams said. “To actually get something to a kid from another country, I can imagine it can only feel great.”
The Memory Project organization delivered 3,500 portraits made by American high school students to under-resourced school children in Nigeria.
The organization wants to help the children fight the odds for an education and a better future.
Upon delivery of the portraits, video taken by the organization showed children were delighted and very happy.
"I felt happy knowing that she felt happy and knowing that she had something she could keep forever," Regan David said.
"I was really happy and since he was really happy, it made me smile and made me feel good," Tessa Quade said.
“Watching my own students react to the Nigerian children opening up their artwork and the expressions on their face, then my students cheering and clapping,” Jackson Jr. High School Art teacher Julie Kanniman said. “It was just this overwhelming joy.”
The Jackson students took it a step further by adding a personal touch to the back of their portrait they drew for the international students.
"We traced our hand to the back of our pictures and whenever they get the picture, they put their hands on the picture of our hands so then we can say we are holding hands from halfway across the world," David said.
"There were thousands sent out but when we got to watch the video, I got to see my kid open it and put his hand on my hand and he was super happy so I was really excited," Quade said.
The Memory Project is dedicated to promoting intercultural awareness, friendship, and kindness between children around the world through the universal language of art. They have helped 250,000 youth involved in their programs since 2004.
This is the eighth year for The Memory Project for the Jackson School District.
