Filling out the Census 2020 questionnaire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ve been telling you 2020 is the year of the census and officials are hoping you will fill out your questionnaire online starting on Thursday, March 12.
There are three ways people can get their information to the U.S census bureau: you can mail it in, you can do it over the phone or you can do it online.
“There are a lot of new changes in 2020 compared to 2010,” said Alex Rankin with Missouri Foundation for Health.
Ninety-five percent of people will be getting a form in the mail with instructions on how to fill out the census. Officials say the easiest option for some might be online.
“Households will still have the option to respond through a paper form but they will be prompted first to respond online and there will also be a call in number where you can also be a call in number,”said Rankin.
U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist Rebecca Robinson said they hope no matter what way you get them the information, it arrives by April 1.
"Every ten years what we collect is our complete headcount of every person that lives in every community," Robinson said.
The survey will include questions like you name, age, sex , birth date, race, home ownership, household count, Ethnicity, and your telephone number.
“We do collect who does live in the home by their name, by their age, birth date so we have a better way of sharing that back and making sure the programs and services in needed for demographics in that particular funding can have the funding,” she said.
If you’re worried about your information being leaked, Rankin said it’s against the law.
“The census bureau cannot share any information with any other agency and government with courts or with anyone there is a federal statute that protects called Title 13 that protects the information you put," she said.
Robinson said you don’t have to worry about it taking to much of your time, “The survey takes about ten minutes.”
