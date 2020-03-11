LIVE: Ill. Gov. to join Chicago Mayor in COVID-19 update

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - An update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Illinois is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
Governor JB Pritzker will join Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give the update.
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot said all Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend events have been postponed.
Pritzker called for the federal government to “rise to the occasion” and increase the number of tests being done for the virus.
Illinois leaders are asking everyone to stay home if they have symptoms of the virus.
For people over 60 or who have underlying health conditions, leaders ask them to avoid large gatherings and to put their health first.
Currently, there are 19 people in Illinois who have tested positive for COVID-19.
They will speak at the Office of Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
Later around 2:30 p.m.
Pritzker will hold a press briefing on COVID-19 at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
The first cases of COVID-19 outside of Chicago and Cook County were found on March 10.
