Ill. bobcat harvest numbers released for 2019-2020 season

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Bobcat harvest numbers remain unchanged for the 2019-2020 hunting season.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), 306 bobcats were harvested, which is the same amount taken during the 2018-2019 season.
A total of 1,000 permits were issued.
The season ran from Nov. 10, 2019 to Feb. 15, 2020.
Pike County led the harvest with 22 bobcats. In Southern Illinois, Jefferson County led the harvest with 16 bobcats.
The following are the numbers from all the Heartland counties:
- Alexander 1
- Franklin 4
- Gallatin 2
- Hamiltion 2
- Hardin 3
- Jackson 7
- Jefferson 16
- Johnson 1
- Massac 2
- Perry 3
- Pope 5
- Pulaski 1
- Saline 5
- Union 6
- Williamson 5
Bobcat hunting season was established in 2017 after former Gov. Bruce Rauner singed a bill into law which changed hunting regulations in Illinois.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.