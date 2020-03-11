Heartland states to receive millions of dollars from CDC for COVID-19 response

(KFVS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing millions of dollars to state and local jurisdictions for COVID-19 response.
Some Heartland states will be receiving money.
- Missouri - $9,888,657.30
- Illinois - $14,667,281.10
- Kentucky - $7,464,394.80
You can click here to see the full list.
“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”
On Friday, March 6, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. This contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories and tribes.
On Wednesday, the CDC contacted state health officers to move forward with awarding more than $560 million.
