Foresight Energy declares Chapter 11 bankruptcy

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Foresight Energy filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, March 10.
It filed first-day motions with the bankruptcy court. When those are granted, it will enable day-to-day operations to continue uninterrupted.
According to a letter from the company to its employees, Foresight Energy’s lenders agreed to pay the company about $100 million in financing, which will provide it with cash to operate the business without disruption. The lenders also agreed to a restructuring with the company, meaning Foresight Energy will reorganize and continue its operations.
In the letter, the company stated:
“Importantly, Foresight Energy is not going out of business. The court-supervised process and our significant new funding will allow us to continue to operate, to pay our employees, suppliers, and vendors, to produce our product, and continue customer shipments in the ordinary course. Your dedication and hard work will allow us to seamlessly meet our customer commitments and help ensure a successful outcome.”
The company said it does not expect to announce any mine closures as a result of the announcement.
They said future decisions regarding their operations will continue to be based on market conditions and overall company performance.
According to the company, future employment decisions will continue to be based on market conditions; however they said they do not expect any layoffs to result simply because of the Chapter 11 filing.
In a letter to its lenders, the company said it “expects to meet all of its obligations going forward.”
Foresight Energy produces and markets thermal coal in Illinois. It operates a longwall mining system in Williamson County and two longwall mining systems in Franklin County called Sugar Camp. A third location in Hillsboro is a longwall mining system.
