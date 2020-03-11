First Alert Action Day Tomorrow for Severe Weather.

Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for tomorrow due to the threat of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes across the Heartland. For the rest of this afternoon we will see decreasing clouds and mild temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s in most areas with slightly cooler weather in our eastern counties.
This evening will be rather quiet with areas of patchy fog developing in a few areas. Temperatures will slowly fall into the lower 50s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s far north to lower 50s far south.
Thursday we will see showers and storms develop late in the day. A few of these storms could be severe with hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will range form the lower 60s north to lower 70s south.