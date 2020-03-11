FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Thursday due to threat of severe weather, tornadoes

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert action day for Thursday, March 12 due to the threat of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes.
Warm moist air will be in place Thursday afternoon across the area. At the same time strong winds aloft will provide the needed wind energy for severe storms to develop.
At this time, it appears the storms will hold off until late in the afternoon hours and evening hours across the Heartland as a cold front approaches the area.
Any storm that does develop will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.
For Wednesday night, clouds will hang around and produce a few sprinkles.
Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
