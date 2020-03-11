Extra health precautions to be taken at polling places in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Polling places in Illinois include election judges, ballots and booths, but this year there will be an addition in Jackson County for the primary election.
Disinfecting wipes will be placed at each polling location.
According to Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd, the addition is to take extra precautions to avoid any health issues.
Byrd said he hopes this eases voter concerns when it comes to their health.
It is cold and flu season, but there are also concerns about coronavirus.
The Illinois Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 17.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.